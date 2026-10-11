Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan turned 84 today, October 11. He has been a role model for generations, and many people continue to look up to him. Even at this age, the Bollywood superstar continues to work and follow a disciplined routine. This has also made many people curious about his daily routine and what he eats to stay fit. Big B has made several changes to his diet over the years. He has given up non-vegetarian food, sweets and rice and prefers simple Indian meals. The actor has been a vegetarian since 2000.





On Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan shared that he has stopped eating rice and kheer. He also spoke about how his wife, Jaya Bachchan, recently made mango kheer for him as he no longer eats regular kheer or rice.





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According to a Pinkvilla report, the Silsila actor's diet includes a mix of protein and other food groups. He also eats fresh fruits, whole grains and vegetables. Amla juice, dates and nuts are reportedly among his other favourites.

The actor has shared details of his morning routine on his personal blog, too. In one post, he mentioned having tulsi leaves, a protein drink, almonds, porridge, coconut water, amla juice and fruit. He also wrote about eating dates and apple slices while working out at the gym and drinking plenty of water.





He has spoken about giving up non-vegetarian food, sweets and rice. In a blog post, he wrote, "In my youth, I would eat, but now I have left eating non-veg dishes, sweet items, rice, and won't speak any further."





Amitabh Bachchan once ignored a spread of Awadhi non-vegetarian dishes during a stay at a hotel in Lucknow, as per a TOI report. The hotel's chef shared details of the actor's food habits.





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As per the chef, for breakfast, Bachchan usually has milk and scrambled eggs without chillies. His lunch is simple, too, with two or three rotis, plain dal and green vegetables.





The chef recalled that Amitabh Bachchan once asked for paneer bhurji. When shooting keeps him busy until late, he often has soup for dinner, he said. Sometimes, he skips a full meal and has only soup. So, all in all, the superstar's diet is pretty simple and nutritious.





Workwise, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD 2, where he will reprise his role as Ashwatthama. He is currently shooting for the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).