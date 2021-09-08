Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone are two of the well-known names from the Bollywood industry and have previously worked together in the film 'Piku'. But did you know they share a wonderful camaraderie centered around all things food? We recently learned of a hilarious foodie anecdote from the sets of the Shoojit Sircar directorial. We all know that Deepika Padukone is a big foodie, but Amitabh Bachchan complained that Deepika Padukone doesn't share her food with him while on set. An adorable banter ensued thereafter. Watch the full video here:

(Also Read: When Gulab Jamun And Rasgulla Became Amitabh Bachchan's Toughest Props)





The video clip was from the sets of a popular quiz show, where Amitabh Bachchan was hosting Deepika Padukone and director Farah Khan. The banter started with Bachchan talking about how big a foodie Deepika Padukone is. "Normally, a person has three meals in a day - breakfast, lunch and dinner. I have experienced that she [Deepika] eats every three minutes," says Amitabh Bachchan in the video.





"Every three minutes, she gets food in a bowl and never offers to ask me if I want some too," he added. Deepika Padukone vehemently denied this, and contradicted him saying, "Whenever I would open my dabba, Amit ji would come and ask me again and again what I am eating." To this, Amitabh Bachchan said, "Lying is not permitted on this show!"





Farah Khan quipped, "This is why Deepika Padukone works with me since I get her food from home." Then, Amitabh Bachchan complained to Farah Khan too about the fact that she never shared her homemade Biryani with him. To this, Farah Khan responded by saying, "Sir, at my home there is no Biryani preparation for vegetarians. There is only Veg Pulao."





On the work front, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan will be working together in the Hindi remake of the movie 'The Intern'. Deepika Padukone will also be seen in '83 opposite Ranveer Singh and has signed up for her second Hollywood film too.