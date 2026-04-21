If you love chicken dishes, this global ranking is for you. Popular food and travel guide TasteAtlas has released its April 2026 ranking of the top 100 chicken dishes in the world. Butter chicken, a creamy and tangy chicken gravy dish from India that has gained immense popularity in the US, the UK and several other countries over the past few years, has secured the 6th spot on the global list. The iconic Delhi dish, however, was ranked 5th in the November 2025 list.





In this year's rankings, the top position has been claimed by Chikin, more commonly known as Korean fried chicken.

What Makes Korean Fried Chicken Different?

Photo Credit: Pexels





One of the hallmarks of Korean fried chicken is its distinctive double-frying method. The chicken is first fried at a lower temperature, allowing the meat to cook through evenly. It is then fried again at a higher temperature, resulting in its signature light, crispy, and crunchy exterior.





What further sets Korean fried chicken apart is the wide range of sauces and seasonings it is paired with. Popular options include spicy gochujang, soy garlic, honey butter, and sweet-and-tangy glazes. Depending on the style, the fried chicken may be tossed in these sauces or finished with a generous drizzle on top.





Korean fried chicken is typically served with accompaniments such as pickled radishes, coleslaw or even cooling slices of watermelon. It is most commonly enjoyed with beer - a pairing so popular that it has its own name: chimaek.





Also Read:Rajma Chawal Ranks Among 25 Best Bean Dishes In The World

Here Are The Top 10 Chicken Dishes In 2026, As Per TasteAtlas:

1. Chikin (Korean fried chicken)

South Korea





2. Pollo a la brasa (Peruvian roast chicken)

Lima, Peru





3. Inasal na manok

Western Visayas, Philippines





4. Pilic Topkapi

Turkiye





5. Murgh karahi (Chicken karahi)

Pakistan











6. Murgh makhani (Butter chicken)

Delhi, India





7. Rfissa

Morocco





8. Karaage

Japan





9. Poulet roti (French roast chicken)

France





10. Tsitsila tabaka (Chicken tabaka)

Georgia