Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Swiss President Guy Parmelin for an elaborate lunch in New Delhi on October 5. Earlier in the day, the two leaders held talks and signed agreements to work on transport technology, mobility systems and infrastructure. Aside from the diplomatic discussions, the lunch menu drew attention for its delightful blend of Indian and Swiss flavours. The specially curated spreads had ingredients and culinary traditions from both the countries, featuring a mix of fusion dishes across appetisers, main courses and desserts.





Also Read: "Unsafe" Pesticide Residues Found In Everest Pre-Packed Cumin Powder, Food Authority Orders Batch Recall

Here's The Menu Being Served At The Lunch Hosted By PM Modi For The Swiss President

The extensive lunch, which was held at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, had a menu that included several dishes served across courses, combining ingredients associated with both Indian and Swiss cuisines. Check out the full menu below:

Appetizers:

Ambila Gerstensuppe: Swiss pearl barley soup with the vibrant tang of an artisanal odia tamarind and jaggery infusion

Farrukhabadi Alukam Raclette: Fire-roasted, skin-on potatoes served as jacket potatoes with swiss raclette cheese, hari dhaniya chutney & chaat masala

Dharti Ke Phool: Earth-blossom mushroom juliennes cooked in a slow-simmered onion gravy and a blend of regional aromatics.

Main Course:

Gobhi Mussalam: Roasted whole cauliflower crown in a rich, aromatic cashew and tomato gravy infused with Mughlai spices

Besani Lauki Lachha: Crisp, pan-fried bottle gourd peel tossed in toasted chickpea flour and aromatic heirloom spices

Tikhat Dal: Yellow lentil tempered with smoked cumin, pungent mustard seeds, and indigenous Maharashtrian chillies

Paneer Sawchiar: Mizo-spiced basmati rice infused with whole aromatics, fresh spinach, and artisanal pan-roasted paneer

Assorted Indian Breads

Also Read: Harsh Goenka Reacts To Viral Photo Of Amritsari Stuffed Kulcha Association. Here's Why It Exists

Desserts:

Lapsi Nusstorte Pie: A Swiss nusstorte pastry filled with cardamom-infused Indian roasted cracked wheat halwa, finished with walnuts and ghee

Masala Chai Ice Cream: A fusion of organic black tea infused with warming, aromatic spices and sweet caramelized ice cream

Carved Fresh Fruits

Mysore Nuggets Coffee / Nagori Chai / Sea Buckthorn Tea

President Parmelin will be meeting President Droupadi Murmu in the evening, who will also host an official banquet in honour of the Swiss President.