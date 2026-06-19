The NDTV Food Awards 2026 was one of those nights where the conversations were just as good as the food. India's most celebrated chefs, restaurateurs, and food professionals gathered to collect their trophies, but it was what they said on the sidelines that really stayed. Kunal Kapur was lyrical about his mother's cooking, Manish Mehrotra confessed to a very relatable guilty pleasure, Manu Chandra had a bold global vision for khichdi, and Chef Seefah summed up why events like this matter. Here's a look at the night's best moments, in their own words.

For Kunal Kapur, It's Maa Ke Haath Ka Khaana

Asked about his ultimate comfort food, Kunal Kapur didn't miss a beat. “Maa ke haath ka ghar ka khaana,” he said, with the kind of warmth that made everyone around him smile. And then, just to be specific about it, he added: “Meethi dahi aur mirchi ka paratha.”

Manish Mehrotra's Guilty Pleasure

The man behind Indian Accent, arguably India's most celebrated restaurant, had one of the night's most delightful answers. When asked about his comfort food, Chef Manish Mehrotra said Maggi. Not a slow-cooked braise, not a perfect consommé. Maggi. The two-minute noodles that belong to every Indian childhood.

Manu Chandra Wants To Take Khichdi Global

Chef Manu Chandra, the force behind Fatty Bao and Toast & Tonic, had something more ambitious on his mind. He spoke about bringing khichdi to a global level. It's a bold idea, but coming from Manu, it doesn't sound far-fetched at all.

One Word For The Awards

When asked the one word that comes to mind when she hears “NDTV Food Awards”, Doma Wang, the chef behind Yeti, the Himalayan Kitchen, humourously said, "Another award.” Chef Seefah answered the same question clearly and passionately: it's about food and restaurants. Chef Naren Thimmaiah of Karavalli summed up the awards with “good food and coverage”, which is four words but captures it perfectly.

Sahil and Surbhi Mehta of Paris My Love were easily one of the most charming pairs of the evening. Surbhi revealed that Thai food is her absolute favourite, while Sahil said, “Italian all the way.” Chef Aketoli Zhimomi's win was a powerful moment for north-eastern cuisine on a mainstream stage. In a candid moment, she also revealed her love for rice and smoked pork with akhuni.

For Nooresha Kably, Japanese is her favourite food trend of all time. Chef Srinivas spoke with pride about non-vegetarian Kashmiri dishes on the menu at Chor Bizarre, and Mirelle Pingfu from Masque had very clear thoughts on whether a lack of food appreciation is a red flag (it is).

The NDTV Food Awards 2026 was a reminder of just how rich, diverse, and deeply personal India's food world is. These chefs and food professionals don't just cook and create for a living. They carry stories, traditions, and a whole lot of heart to the table every single day.