Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's younger son, Ayushmaan Sethi, is enjoying a holiday in Bali with his girlfriend, Samiksha Shetty, and their latest video has left many laughing. During their trip, the couple tried one of Bali's most unusual drinks, luwak coffee. Known around the world for being made using beans pooped out by Asian palm civet, it's considered one of the most unique beverages.





In the Instagram video, Samiksha explained the Asian palm civet first eats the coffee cherries and after the beans pass through the animal's digestive system, locals collect them. The beans are then cleaned, roasted and finally used to prepare the coffee.





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After tasting it, Ayushmaan Sethi decided to play a prank on his father, Parmeet Sethi, who is very particular about hygiene. Without telling him how the coffee was made, Ayushmaan offered him a cup.





Parmeet enjoyed the taste and even appreciated the texture of the drink. Then, the moment Ayushmaan and Samiksha Shetty revealed how coffee was produced, Parmeet's expression changed completely. He says, “So this is that coffee? No wonder both of you came smiling so much. I loved it, but now I'm…"

The process of making luwak coffee begins with coffee plants, which grow in tropical parts of Africa and Asia. What people call coffee beans are actually the seeds found inside coffee cherries. These seeds contain caffeine, which helps protect the plant from some animals. The Asian palm civet, though, likes to eat only the ripest coffee cherries. In Indonesia, this animal is known as a luwak and it plays an important role in the making of this coffee.





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When the palm civet eats coffee cherries, it digests the fruit around the seeds but does not digest the coffee beans. As the beans pass through the animal's digestive system, they go through a natural fermentation process, believed to give luwak coffee its unique taste. When the beans come out in the animal's droppings, farmers collect these beans, clean them, dry them, remove the outer layer and finally roast them before using them to make coffee.





Luwak coffee can be prepared like any other type of coffee. It is usually recommended to drink it without adding sugar, milk or cream so you can enjoy its natural taste and unique flavour.