A stew, also known as curry, is a gravy-based dish consisting of veggies, meat or fish, slowly cooked in a small amount of liquid, such as tomato paste or coconut milk, among several other options. Stews are filling, comforting and can be paired with rice or bread for a hearty and flavourful meal. Popular food and travel guide TasteAtlas has unveiled the list of the top 100 stews in the world. The rankings were derived from 20,911 real user ratings. Kari Ayam from Malaysia bagged the rank #1 as the best stew in the world. For the unversed, this is a chicken curry made with onions, garlic, ginger, ghee, tomatoes, coconut milk, and spices.





At the second spot is Phanaeng Curry (salty-sweet peanut flavour) from Thailand, followed by Dzhash (tomato-based stew with meat or legumes) from Armenia as the 3rd best stew in the world. Murgh Makhani from India, popularly known as Butter Chicken, secured rank #4 in the list. This dish is made with roasted chicken, plenty of spices, and a rich gravy made with cream, tomatoes, and butter.





Along with Murgh Makhani, 17 more Indian stews secured a spot in this list. Take a look:

Rank 4: Butter chicken (Murgh Makhani) Rank 8:Keema Rank 12: Misal Rank 24: Korma Rank 27: Vindaloo Rank 34: Dal Tadka Rank 39: Saag Paneer Rank 40: Shahi Paneer Rank 50:Xacuti Rank 52: Chingri Malai Curry Rank 59: Dal Rank 72: Rogan Josh Rank 73: Pav Bhaji Rank 77: Nihari Rank 78: Madras Curry Rank 82:Misal Pav Rank 87: Punjabi Kadhi Rank 98: Chicken Rezala (Murgh Rezala)

Which is your favourite stew from around the world? Share with us in the comments below.