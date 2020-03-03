Full-Fat Dairy Products May Not Induce Weight Gain Or Raise BP: Study 

There has been much talk around the link between full-fat dairy and children's risk of obesity or heart disease. However, a new study has dispelled these claims saying there are not enough studies to support the dietary advice for children. The study was published in the journal Advances in Nutrition. For the study, the researchers reviewed 29 studies from around the world that examined the consumption of full-fat dairy products in children.







"Dietary guidelines in Australia and other countries recommend children primarily consume reduced-fat dairy products to maintain a healthy weight and good cardiovascular health," said the study's lead author Therese O'Sullivan, Associate Professor at Edith Cowan University in Joondalup, Australia.





"We found studies were consistent in reporting that whole-fat dairy products were not associated with increased levels of weight gain or obesity," she said.





The findings revealed no clear link between the consumption of whole-fat dairy products and weight gain, high cholesterol or high blood pressure in children. Scientists also emphasised on the requirement of a balanced diet for children.





"Reduced-fat dairy is generally recommended for both adults and children over the age of two years due to its lower energy and saturated fat content," O'Sullivan said.





"However, studies suggest children who consumed low-fat over full-fat dairy products were actually replacing those calories from fat with other foods.

"This suggests that low-fat dairy is not as filling as whole-fat dairy, which may lead kids to consume more of other foods. Health effects may depend on what these replacement foods are," she added.





Whole-fat dairy products may play an important role in a balanced diet for growing children, the researchers said. Children may include it in their diet, but also parents should make sure they practice moderation.





"Dairy is a good dietary source of nutrients for healthy development, including protein, calcium, potassium, phosphorus and several vitamins," she said.





"Even though the fats found in whole-fat dairy are mostly saturated fats, they don't appear to be associated with the same detrimental health effects observed with foods like fatty meats," she added.















(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



