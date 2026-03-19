Do you know the correct way to enjoy sushi? Recently, Anshula Kapoor and her fiancé Rohan Thakkar gave a fun, “desi” twist to savouring the traditional Japanese dish made with vinegared rice and a variety of ingredients like seafood, vegetables or meat. The Instagram video begins with Anshula dining at a modern, upscale restaurant, demonstrating sushi etiquette to her followers. Dressed in a colourful floral top, she is seen enjoying a beautifully plated sushi spread. The platter features sushi rolls topped with a green garnish, likely seaweed salad, along with small portions of pickled ginger and wasabi. A bowl of soy sauce completes the setup.

As the camera turns to her, Rohan says, “What is the correct way to eat sushi? Anshula edition.” She then picks up a piece of nigiri (fish over rice) using her hands, dips only the fish side lightly into soy sauce — never the rice — and eats it in one bite. Reacting to this, her fiancé jokingly says, “Desi at heart.”

Ideally, sushi is best enjoyed within seconds of being served to fully appreciate its texture and temperature. While chopsticks are traditionally used, eating with hands is also considered perfectly acceptable, as it helps keep the delicate rice intact.

Anshula captioned the video with a fun question: “Are you Team Chopsticks or Team Hand?” adding, “Or does it even matter as long as the sushi hits the spot?”

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Anshula Kapoor is a true-blue foodie and keeps making her fans a part of her foodie expeditions. Previously, she shared what she eats in a day as part of her simple, wholesome "ghar-ka-khaana" series on Instagram. She shared a fun post featuring photos of each meal alongside a long, honest caption about her food choices for that day.





Talking about her breakfast, she went for a high-protein and very homey one. "2 egg white omelette dosa to start my day!" she wrote. Read here to know more about her meals throughout the day.





Also Read: Rhea Kapoor Drops Her Thailand Food Trail, Spicy Noodles And Sweet Treats Take Top Spot





Well, we are super impressed by Anshula Kapoor's foodie choices. Aren't you?