Gauahar Khan is a big-time foodie who enjoys trying new foods. She is quite active on social media and keeps her followers up to date on her life. Lately, Gauahar Khan has been sharing glimpses of her Iftar meals on her social media handles. In her recent Instagram story, Gauahar Khan shared a sight of her scrumptious Iftar spread. Do you want to know what she ate? Gauahar Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a video story of her Iftar meal that was specially cooked by her friend Nagma Mirajkar's mother.





The video showcased, dahi bhalla, fried chicken, aloo ki sabzi, vadas, and vegetable curry along with bread. Gauahar Khan thanked Nagma Mirajkar and her mother for the delicious homemade spread. She wrote, "@nagmamirjkar you have the sweetest mom."

Further, Gauahar Khan's story was reposted by Nagma Mirajkar on her Instagram handle. She replied to Gauahar Khan's thankyou note by saying, "Definitely, she is so happy you loved it."

Just a day back, Gauahar Khan shared a glimpse of her scrumptious Iftar spread on Instagram Stories. The video showcased several boxes of kebabs, including seekh kebabs, tandoori chicken kebabs, and galouti kebabs, along with bowls of what appeared to be dal. In the story, she tagged the location as Juhu and also tagged @pritam_da_dhaba. In her next story, she posted a box filled with what appeared to be a coconut-based dessert. Take a look:





What do you think of Gauahar Khan's Iftar spread? Do let us know in the comments section below.