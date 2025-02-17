Gautam Gambhir might give off a serious vibe on the field but his social media posts are often laced with humour. The Head Coach for the Indian men's cricket team recently grabbed attention for his food outing in Dubai. For those unaware, Team India is set to face off against Pakistan on February 23 as a part of the Champions Trophy 2025. Ahead of the important match, Gautam Gambhir was seen enjoying a plate of delectable Gulab Jamuns at a restaurant. The smile on his face proved how much he relished the sweet treat. A glass of water and a plate were on the table too. “Life is short, make it sweet!” read the witty caption.





The post drew fun comments from former Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and Yuvraj Singh. Irfan Pathan wrote, “Bhai ye daal rice ke baad hai? (Brother, is the treat after rice and dal?). Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh pointed out, “Gg if life is short then you can smile also.”







Last year in July, when Gautam Gambhir was appointed as the Head Coach of Team India, dairy brand Amul paid tribute to the cricketer in the most special way. Known for their artistic topicals, they uploaded an image of Gautam Gambhir on Instagram. The topical showed Gautam Gambhir sitting in front of a laptop. In one hand he held a slice of half-eaten bread slathered with butter. He placed his other hand on a cricket bat, kept beside the laptop. Yes, he was smiling in the snap.





The words written at the bottom of the picture highlighted Amul's pun-intended creativity. It read, “Coach tasty khao.” Here, “coach” cleverly plays on the Hindi word “kuch (some)”. When translated, it humorously read, “Coach, eat something tasty.” The side note said, “Go gettem' Gautam!" See it here.







Previously, when Gautam Gambhir was in Delhi for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 he took a “day off” from his duties to relish a delicious coned ice cream from Big Chill. Take a look:

We love Gautam Gambhir's food adventures.