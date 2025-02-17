Crispy vada pavs, fluffy idlis and piping hot sambar — South Indian cuisine is truly a feast for the senses. Don't know about you, but Kiara Advani agrees with us. On Sunday (February 16), the actress shared a delicious update on her Instagram Stories giving fans a peek into her “perfect” weekend at Manish Malhotra's residence. Kiara treated herself to a hearty South Indian meal featuring crispy dosa, idli and lemon rice. She paired the mouth-watering items with aloo jeera, sambar dal and vegetable curry. A bowl of fresh coconut chutney completed the gastronomical adventure. Kiara's side note read, “Perfect Sunday” and tagged Manish Malhotra in the post.





Take a look at Kiara Advani's story below:

Last year, Kiara Advani embarked on a beach vacation and dropped stunning glimpses from the tropical getaway on Instagram. One particular image that stood out, shed light on Kiara's healthy food habits. It was a plate filled with an assortment of fruits. There were kiwi, watermelon, dragon fruit and papaya slices topped with basil leaves for that exotic touch. When under the sun, staying hydrated is a must. So, it was not a surprise that Kiara enjoyed the sweet and nutty flavours of coconut water. The lip-smacking platter came with scenic coastal views, making up for a picture-perfect indulgence. “Beach, please. This is not an ad,” captioned Kiara. Read on to know more.



On another page of her food diaries, Kiara Advani expressed her love for South Indian dishes (again). Prepared by Chef Marina Balakrishnan, the grand thali included freshly cooked rice, appam (a type of thin rice cake made with fermented rice batter and coconut milk), sambar dal, and vegetable sabzi. Oh, you thought that was it? Well, the scrumptious items were served with a medley of condiments such as inji pachadi and puli. Crispy papads were on the menu bas well, coupled with drinks on the sides. The dishes were presented on traditional banana leaves. Kiara ditched writing any fancy caption and simply added a heart emoji to the post. Click here to know more.

Kiara Advani's epicurean expeditions bring out her foodie spirit and how.