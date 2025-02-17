Squid Game is a Korean show popular across the globe, with several fans in India. Catching the trending show, a few creative thinkers in Manipur set up a Squid Game-themed roadside stall. Digital creator Lanchenba Meitei shared a video of the stall on his Instagram handle. In the clip, we can see the stall owners selling Dalgona candies in the shapes of umbrellas, triangles, stars and circles. Further, they are dressed in pink with masks, just like the guards in the series.





The stall banner reads "Dalgona" and "Squid Game" along with a picture of the protagonist Seong Gi-hun, with a Dalgona candy in his hand. The background has a poster of the doll from the game 'Red Light, Green Light'.





In the background, one can hear the trending song 'Round and Round' from the show's second season.

Along with identical Dalgona candies, one can also see other merchandise from the show at the stall. This includes Ddakji cards, an ode to the first game in subway stations during the selection process. The stall also sells coasters with pictures of the characters from the show.











The video has gone viral on Instagram. Take a look at the comments section:





"Squid Game from a parallel universe," one joked.





"Such a cool business idea," an Instagram user commented.





Another commented, "I would love to try this dalgona."





Would you like to try dalgona candy too? If you cannot find a store, you can even make it at home. Click here for the recipe.