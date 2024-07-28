Amul often celebrates historic moments and significant achievements with a topical in its signature style. Many times, these illustrations feature the iconic Amul girl. Given India's passion for cricket, the brand frequently celebrates landmark events and feats in this sport with special topicals. The most recent one is for Gautam Gambhir, who has recently been appointed as the Head Coach for the Indian men's cricket team. The caption of the post reads, "Amul Topical: India's new cricket coach has a successful beginning!"

The topical features Gautam Gambhir seated in front of a laptop. He holds up a buttered slice of bread in one hand. His other hand is placed on a cricket bat next to the laptop. The text on top reads, "Go gettem' Gautam!" As usual, Amul adds a punny touch to its topical. At the bottom of the topical are the words, "Coach tasty khao." The word "coach" is meant to be a play on the Hindi word "kuch." Translated, the line would thus mean, "Eat something tasty." Take a look below:

Before this, Amul had shared a celebratory topical when Team India won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The illustration depicts the team's captain, Rohit Sharma, and the Amul girl. The captain is seen clutching the World Cup trophy with one hand and holding up two fingers with the other. The Amul girl is also in a joyous mood. She holds a plate of buttered bread slices in one hand. With her other hand, she feeds one slice to Rohit Sharma. Click here to read the full story.

