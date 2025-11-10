Using quick commerce apps has become the norm in urban life. While the experience sometimes leads to customer service complaints, it also brings wonderful moments that end up on social media. In a viral post on X, a Blinkit user shared a heartwarming incident involving a delivery agent. She wrote, "Blinkit guy came late! He told me that his EV vehicle got discharged midway, so he had to drag it. He requested, 'Can I charge the battery for a few minutes?'"





The customer allowed him to charge his EV and shared that the agent even offered to pay for the electricity. "He sat outside for an hour while his battery was charging. Afterwards, he asked if he could pay for the electricity. I was thinking, 'How generous of him even to offer!'"





As a token of gratitude, the delivery agent gave her a chocolate. "And then he gave me a Milky Bar just to show his gratitude. I notice that people with fewer resources often have more to give."





See full post here:





Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims made in the X post.





The post has gone viral on X, with many users appreciating the gesture:





One user wrote, "People who have the least often understand the value of every little thing-time, help, kindness. That's why their gratitude feels so pure. A Milky Bar may be small, but the heart behind it is huge." Another added, "Gem of a person met gem of a person!"





A third chimed in, "The richest hearts aren't measured by wallets, but by warmth." Appreciating the customer, one user commented, "Some people are good at heart. Like you, who allowed him to charge."





However, one user raised a question: "EVs can't be charged just anywhere! They require a specific socket. Also, the kind of vehicles Blinkit and other gig workers use-like Yulu and Zypp-typically rely on battery swapping done at designated stations. While the intent is nice, not sure how real the story is."