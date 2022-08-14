Gujarat is renowned for its rich heritage, white deserts, vibrant festivals, and mouth-watering cuisine. The mix of tangy, sweet, spicy, and wholesome - the tastes of Gujarati cuisine are delicious. Because of these flavours, Gujarati cuisine also sees many fans worldwide. Recently, actress Genelia D'Souza was also seen relishing a delicious Gujarati thali! If you follow the actress on social media, you will know that she is a big-time foodie like us. Her Instagram stories often feature a variety of food. Not only that, but Genelia is also an advocate for veganism. And that's why most of the food she relishes is vegan. In fact, the actress and her husband, Riteish Deshmukh, also own a brand specialising in vegan products! So, when Genelia is seen eating something outside, of course, that had to be vegan too.





Genelia D'Souza took to Instagram to share her tasty meal. In the snapshot, you can spot a Gujarati thali which had puri, curry, patra, sabzi, rice, fried bits, and salad. In the story, she wrote, "Thank you so much @greengujaratrestaurant, for giving us the most amazing Gujarati vegan thali. And the falooda was omg, makes me so happy #crueltyfree #plantbased." Check out her full story here:

As we said, Genelia is a big-time foodie; this isn't the first time she has posted about her indulgence. Earlier, the actress was also seen having a yummy-looking vegan tiramisu! We all love this delicious dessert and its rich taste. So, it is no surprise that Genelia too enjoyed it! The tiramisu she posted on her stories was perfectly layered with chocolate and cream. For the story's caption, she wrote, "I am not a Tiramisu lover, but this is just surreal well-done @thepaleoobakes." You can read all about it here.

As Genelia keeps posting about her amazing food adventures, we can't wait to see what will be next on her plate! What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments below!









