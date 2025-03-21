Can we take a moment to appreciate dosas? The crispy-thin, wafer-like crepes come packed with flavourful masalas and mashed potatoes that can give you a foodgasm. Recently, comedian and content creator Pushpek Sidhu uploaded a fun video on Instagram, underlining his deep love for this South Indian staple. The dosa preparation was made by New Zealand-based chef Andy Hearnden. In the clip, the chef is seen demonstrating the perfect dosa recipe. Trust us, you do not want to miss the in-between snippets featuring Pushpek's hilarious reactions.

Also Read: Viral Video Compares Indian And South African Tandoori Chicken. Guess The Winner

The video begins with Andy Hearnden pouring rice and dal into a container and washing them thoroughly in water. After draining the excess water, he adds the mixture into a blender producing a thick gravy. Yes, the dosa batter is done. After that, in a separate pan, he pours some oil and adds chopped onions, garlic cloves, green chillies, tomatoes, a pinch of salt, a dollop of tamarind sauce and some water. Later, the chef mixes the ingredients in a blender.

In the following step, Andy Hearnden pours oil into another pan where he adds sauteed onions, garlic paste and minutely chopped green chillies. Boiled potatoes go into the mixture and the chef smashes them with his hands. Once done, he gently takes a ladleful of the dosa batter, adds it to the centre of the griddle and spreads it in a circular motion. Mashed potatoes are added in the middle and the golden-brown edges are folded like triangles. Dosa is ready! Witnessing the lip-smacking dish, Pushpek Sidhu started drooling. The same goes for us.

Also Read: Viral Video: Vlogger Compares Indian And South African Biryani, Internet Reacts

Watch the video here:

Andy Hearnden reacted to the post by dropping a laughing emoji.

“Dosa looks so yummy,” commented a user

A foodie pointed out, “The only thing it's missing is coconut chutney! Impressive!”

“Uncle Andy knows what he's doing always,” praised a person.

“See him make Biryani. He is pretty good,” suggested another.

Echoing a similar sentiment, someone else said, “He's one of the best chefs who actually nails Indian food to its exact correct recipe.”

“Get this man an Aadhar Card,” wrote an individual playfully.

So far, the video has amassed over 4.7 million views.