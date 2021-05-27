There are many heartwarming gestures on the internet which make you smile. During the Coronavirus pandemic, we have seen citizens come together to serve their near and dear ones, and even the community at large. Recently, a restaurant employee was surprised to see sweet and encouraging messages with an online order. We also saw the news of how a kind patron left a tip for each of seven employees at his favourite restaurant. In another such incredible act of kindness, a girl whipped up a birthday cake for her lonely neighbour. The adorable post will surely leave you smiling. Take a look at the post here:

(Also Read: Viral Post: Kind Patron Leaves $200 Tip For Each Of 7 Restaurant Employees)





The post was shared on Instagram by @genie_cooks, who is a Chicago-based food blogger. Her post received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments from supportive Instagram users.





In the caption, Genien narrated the story of how her daughter came up with the idea of surprising their next door neighbour, who lived alone. Genien's daughter Danya went over to chat with the neighbour when he mentioned his birthday. Danya then added it to her calendar, planning to make a cake for him for several weeks and purchasing the ingredients for it before heading to school.





"She came home made the cake and took it over to him. The smiles on both of them was enough to light up a room! These days it's hard to find people who genuinely care about others. I'm so proud to say she's my daughter," wrote the proud mom in the Instagram post.





What did you think of the incredible gesture? Have you witnessed such an act of kindness in your social circle? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.