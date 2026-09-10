Now, enjoying a bite of Swiss premium chocolates doesn't require you to travel to another country. World-famous chocolate brand, Lindt, has opened its first retail store in New Delhi's Aerocity. The approximately 1,100 sq. ft. boutique was launched on September 4 at Aerocity's 5 Worldmark.





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One of the main highlights of the new store is the famous Lindor Pick & Mix experience, that will allow you to make your own chocolate selections. This will give you a chance to explore different flavours, combine and make a collection of chocolates as per your choice.

Which Chocolates Can You Get At The Lindt Chocolate Store

Aside from the Lindor range, the Aerocity shop has many of Lindt's popular chocolate collections. The store has an Excellence range (which is the premium dark chocolate), and an Extra Creamy collection (made with its rich chocolate texture and smooth taste experience).

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Moreover, the store also introduced a Wafers range, which expands beyond its traditional chocolate bars and truffles. Even if you wish to gift Lindt chocolate to someone, the boutique offers specially designed gift hampers, festive collections and premium packaging options.





Lindt joins a small but growing list of Swiss chocolate brands expanding in India. Back in August 2023, premium chocolate brand Laderach launched a store in New Delhi's DLF Emporio mall. They have also opened one store at Mumbai's Jio World Plaza at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).