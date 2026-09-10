United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor paid a visit to the lush tea plantations of Darjeeling. On September 9, the 39-year-old envoy shared a post on his official X handle, where he can be seen standing in Darjeeling's Makaibari Tea Estate. In the post, he shared that he kicked off his visit by stopping by the historic tea estate and enjoying a cup of "world-famous Darjeeling tea."





Sharing a photo from the estate, Gor wrote, "Great to be in Darjeeling! Started my visit with one of the region's most iconic traditions - a stop at the historic @MakaibariTea Estate and, of course, a cup of world-famous Darjeeling tea."





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Watch the full post below:











For the unversed, Makaibari Tea Estate, based in Kurseong, is one of the oldest tea gardens in Darjeeling. It was established in the 1850s and is known for its premium Darjeeling teas and nature-friendly approach to tea cultivation. Surrounded by hills and forests, Makaibari has become one of the most popular names in Darjeeling's tea industry. In fact, it is extremely popular among travellers who look to experience the region's tea heritage.





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The US envoy's visit comes weeks after he visited Kashmir for the first time. The US Ambassador travelled to Srinagar as a part of his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, where he met Omar Abdullah. Speaking about his experience, the envoy said, "Kashmir is an important part of India. I am visiting the place for the first time. It is an incredibly beautiful place." Read the full story here.