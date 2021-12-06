Google on Monday (6th December, 2021) celebrated one of the most loved Italian dishes- Pizza. They made an interactive and animated doodle game. According to Google, the culinary art of Neapolitan' 'Pizzaiuolo' was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on this date in the year 2007. As per the UNESCO website, the art of the Neapolitan, 'Pizzaiuolo' is a culinary practice that consists of four phases connected to the preparation of the dough and its baking in a wood-fired oven, which requires the baker to rotate the dough.





"Although flatbread with toppings has been consumed for centuries in ancient civilisations from Egypt to Rome, the southwestern Italian city of Naples is widely credited as the birthplace of the pizza known today in the late 1700s. It's here that the story of pizza begins: one that is baked together with centuries of global migration, economic development, and technological evolution," said Google.

Google created a fun game for its users to commemorate the occasion. The interactive Google Doodle features a pizza to cut it into slices and test your skills. Some of the most popular pizza toppings from around the world are featured in this puzzle. The goal of the game is to cut slices of pizza according to the type of pizza ordered. When cutting the pizza, try cutting it in an accurate manner. More precise the order, more stars a user will receive! You can enjoy the game by clicking on the Google logo.





In the game, you can find the following classic toppings:

Margherita Pizza - Cheese, Tomatoes, Basil Pepperoni Pizza - Cheese, Pepperoni White Pizza - Cheese, White Sauce, Mushrooms, Broccoli Calabresa Pizza - Cheese, Calabresa, Onion Rings, Whole Black Olives Mozzarella Pizza - Cheese, Oregano, Whole Green Olives Hawaiian Pizza - Cheese, Ham, Pineapple Magyaros Pizza - Cheese, Salami, Bacon, Onion, Chili Pepper Teriyaki Mayonnaise Pizza - Cheese, Teriyaki Chicken, Seaweed, Mayonnaise Tom Yum Pizza - Cheese, Shrimp, Mushrooms, Chili Peppers, Lime Leaves Paneer Tikka Pizza - Paneer, Capsicum, Onion, Paprika Dessert Pizza- Endless Possibilities

So, what are you waiting for? Enjoy this game and have a yummy pizza!



