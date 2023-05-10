We often observe that the addition of a single ingredient can make or break a dish. For instance, the more garlic you add to a dish, the more flavourful it becomes. However, where do you draw the line and when does an ingredient become too much? This was exactly the subject of a recent debate thanks to a video shared by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. Chef is known to share some amazing and delicious recipes from all over the world. This time, he posted a clip of himself making an Australian-style burger. However, the absurd amount of butter he used in its preparation drew flak from internet users. Take a look at the video here:

"Let's make a delicious Australian Wagyu Burger with Cheese," wrote Chef Gordon Ramsay in the caption. The clip has already received over 3.6 million views and 207k likes, going viral and how!

In the viral video, we saw how chef Gordon Ramsay assembled the different layers of the Australian burger from scratch. He started by caramelising onions in generous amounts of butter. Next, he prepared the patty by shallow frying it from both sides using butter once again! Then, he prepared a pickled relish and a thousand island sauces for the burger. But he was not done adding butter to the burger as he even fried the burger buns in it!

The copious amount of butter in the burger shared by Gordon Ramsay left internet users in shock. Thousands of users poured their thoughts in the comments section and said that the burger gave them a "heart attack". "And heart attack! Think it needs more butter," wrote one user while another said, "Do we really need 5 kilos of butter?" Another user chimed in, "It drips way too much, which makes it look unappetising overall!"

What did you think of the Australian burger by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay? Tell us in the comments.