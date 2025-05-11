Over the years, artificial colourings have sparked significant concerns among food and health experts worldwide. These synthetic dyes are often criticised for their potential negative health effects. In 2021, California's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) evaluated numerous studies and concluded that synthetic food dyes could "cause or exacerbate neurobehavioral problems in some children". Additionally, several synthetic dyes are believed to have carcinogenic properties, prompting global food institutions to raise awareness and advocate for safer alternatives.





Recently, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved three new natural colour additives. According to a report by the FDA, this approval allows manufacturers to incorporate more plant-based colours into their snacks and drinks, offering consumers healthier and more natural options.





Here Are The 3 New Natural Colour Additives For Public Use:

Galdieria Extract:

Galdieria sulphuraria, a type of red algae, lends a vibrant blue colour to various foods. It can now be used in smoothies, milkshakes, candy, ice cream, yoghurts, puddings, and even cereal. This innovative ingredient was introduced by a French company called Fermentalg.

Butterfly Pea Flower Extract:

You might have noticed drinks turning blue or purple thanks to the butterfly pea flower. This natural colour additive is already used in various foods and beverages. Recently, the FDA announced that it can now be used to colour food items like chips, crackers, pretzels, and cereals. This update was brought forward by Sensient Colours, a company based in St. Louis.

Calcium Phosphate:

This natural additive provides a nice white touch and is now approved for use in white candy melts, chicken products, doughnut sugar, and those crunchy sugar coatings on candies. This innovation comes from Innophos Inc., based in Cranbury, New Jersey.





This shift comes as part of U.S. health officials' broader health initiative, which includes the "Make America Healthy Again" campaign. A key focus of this effort is to gradually remove petroleum-based dyes from the food supply and replace them with safer, naturally derived alternatives.