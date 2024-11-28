In the ever-evolving world of Indian street food, vendors have become the unsung innovators of bold and often bizarre culinary experiments. With an eye for the unconventional and a knack for blending the unbendable, they've created concoctions that sent shockwaves through social media. Among these, one dish has sparked heated debate and more than a few raised eyebrows — the gulab jamun paratha. It's a mash-up that combines the deep-fried sweetness of gulab jamun with the savoury taste of paratha — a combination as bewildering as it sounds. We saw this unique dish doing the round on the internet a couple of years back, and it's trending again now.





The dish caught the public's attention when food vlogger Gaurav Wasan posted a video on Instagram. In it, a vendor prepares the gulab jamun paratha, beginning with a simple dough that's rolled out and filled with two gulab jamuns. The vendor gently crushes the sweet dumplings, encasing them in the dough before carefully rolling it into a paratha shape. This is followed by a sizzle on a hot tawa, followed by a generous drizzle of sugar syrup to complete the dish.





The post was captioned, “Gulab Jamun paratha. Will you try this?”





The post swiftly garnered over 60,000 likes and an avalanche of reactions. The comments were, unsurprisingly, a mixed bag.





One user exclaimed, “That's abuse with gulab jamun,” while another wrote, “Diabetes pro max approaching.” One more user chimed in with, “Filled with dangerous diabetes duo (carbs + sugar),” and some were so appalled that they asked, “Did you eat it? Where is the part you ate that?”





If you thought gulab jamun paratha was a strange and bizarre food fusion, then you probably haven't heard about ‘onion coke.' A few weeks ago, food blogger Calvin Lee took to Instagram to share his bold experiment with this unusual pairing. In the video, Calvin drops onion slices into a glass of Coke and lets them infuse for a few minutes. To his surprise, he found the flavour combination enjoyable, with the onion adding a subtle kick that balanced the sweetness. Curious about the internet's reaction? Find out here.





In the world of food, it seems the line between innovative and outrageous doesn't exist at all. From the sweet and savoury twist of gulab jamun paratha to the pairing of onions and Coke, culinary creativity knows no bounds. So, coming back to gulab jamun paratha — would you dare to try one?



