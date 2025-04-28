Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow, known for her strict approach to health and nutrition, has been making headlines for a significant shift in her lifestyle. In a recent candid conversation, the 52-year-old reflected on the role of food in her life and admitted she became “a little sick” of her strict caveman diet. The actress also revealed that while following the Paleo diet, she had been avoiding bread and cheese. Initially, this healthy eating practice seemed beneficial to her.





“I went into hardcore macrobiotic for a certain time, that was an interesting chapter where I got obsessed with eating very, very healthily,” she said on the Goop podcast.





The actress continued, “I really deepened my connection with food and the whole philosophy around macrobiotics, which is essentially just how they eat in the mountains of Japan. So very local and seasonal.”

Explaining the foods she had been avoiding to follow her Paleo diet, the Goop founder mentioned, “Lots of fish, vegetables, rice, no dairy, no sugar etc. I think that period of time I might have got a little didactical about it.”





“I was just so amazed that we had this power in our hands that if we treated ourselves well and hydrated and ate whole foods that we could just feel so much better. I was sort of intoxicated by that idea, and I still feel that way to this day,” the Shakespeare in Love actress admitted, who has been following the strict cavemen diet alongside her TV producer husband, Brad Falchuk.





Gwyneth Paltrow shared, “Things have gotten a little more complicated with me and longer term with inflammation and stuff. It's the reason Brad and I became Paleo a few years ago now. Although I'm a little bit sick of it, if I'm honest,” adding, “There I said it...a little pasta after being strict with it for so long. But again, I think it's a good template, eating foods that are as whole and fresh as possible. I don't think there are any doctors or nutritionists that would refute that.”





Recently, Gwyneth Paltrow garnered her fans' attention after she was found indulging in sourdough bread, cheese, burgers, fries and pizza in a post on Instagram. On April 23, the actress shared a series of pictures on her social media handle revealing how she made a U-turn to the delicious foods.

Talking about the health guru's meticulously followed diet, it included bone broth soup as the first meal at noon, just enough coffee to avoid spiking her blood sugar levels and an early dinner filled with vegetables. As the actress revealed, between meals, she would also incorporate several hours of movement, such as walking for a couple of hours or doing a workout, followed by dry brushing and a 30-minute infrared sauna session.