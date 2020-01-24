Intermittent Fasting, Mediterranean Diet And Paleo Diet: Which One Do You Follow

Weight loss is one of the most talked about topics in the present time. As a result, we tend to try several types of diet regime to shed those extra pounds. But these diet programs bring several confusions alongside - some say this diet plan work for them, while others say the opposite. Do you have the same confusion in your mind? If yes, then we might be able to help you with this. A new study says that Intermittent Fasting, Mediterranean Diet and Paleo Diet benefit people in weight loss, but people tend to give up easily. The aim of the research, done by New Zealand's University of Otago, was to find out the effectiveness of the three diets without any ongoing support from a dietician.





The research was conducted on 250 participants, who were given the liberty to select which diet they wished to follow. As per an ANI report, Dr. Melyssa Roy, co-lead author of the study and a Research Fellow in the Department of Medicine, said that the amount of weight loss was modest (on average two to four kilograms for the 250 participants), but for those who chose fasting or Mediterranean Diet, there was clinically significant improvements in blood pressure.

Dr. Roy further stated, "This work supports the idea that there isn't a single 'right' diet - there is a range of options that may suit different people and be effective. In this study, people were given dietary guidelines at the start and then continued with their diets in the real world while living normally."





As per the ANI report, about half of the participants were still following their diets after a year and had experienced improvements in markers of health. In connection to this, Dr. Roy said, the evidence showed that for some people the Mediterranean Diet, fasting or Paleo (Paleolithic) Diet can be a healthy and beneficial eating habit.





"Like the Mediterranean diet, intermittent fasting and paleo diets can also be valid healthy eating approaches - the best diet is the one that includes healthy foods and suits the individual," Dr. Roy said.





However, co-lead author Dr. Michelle Jospe, a Postdoctoral Fellow in the Department of Medicine, said that the results showed people found the Mediterranean Diet the easiest to adhere to. Fifty-four per cent participants chose the fasting diet, while 27 per cent chose the Mediterranean Diet and 18 per cent chose Paleo Diet. After 12 months, the Mediterranean Diet had the best retention rate with 57 per cent of participants continuing.





Reduced systolic blood pressure was observed among those participating in the fasting and Mediterranean Diet. Alongside, Mediterranean Diet also proved to be helpful in stabilising blood pressure.





Dr. Jospe explained that participants were following their respective diets after 12 months lost even more weight. This proved the fact that it is important to choose a diet that is sustainable.





According to the researchers, the results of this study are relevant to a larger mass that follow self-selected diets with little or no supervision and indicates a more realistic outcome of the same.



















(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



