5 Best Indian Tofu Recipes | Easy Indian Tofu Recipes

Find here the best of Indian tofu recipes

Best Indian Tofu Recipes- Tofu is a versatile, vegan substitute for cottage cheese, made by coagulating soy milk. Resembling its dairy counterpart - paneer, tofu is known to have originated in ancient China some 2000 years ago. It is said that boiled and ground soya beans were accidentally mixed with impure sea salt and the flavour was immensely loved by the locals. The recipe travelled to neighbouring Korea and Japan as well. Today with more and more people turning towards dairy-free, vegan and healthier eating options like tofu has been embraced throughout the world.





Tofu is largely popular among the vegan population - those who avoid meat, poultry and seafood, just like vegetarians but also refrain from or consuming dairy products like milk, cream and eggs or using any product derived from animal/animal skin. This leads a lot of us to the question that how does one fulfill the nutritional needs of the body when protein-rich dairy products are out of bound, and it brings us to how tofu is packed with nutritious benefits.





Tofu, unlike the popular notion, is an excellent source of amino acids, calcium and iron. Low on calories and rich in protein, tofu is a valuable food for vegans. Besides being rich with micronutrients, some studies suggest that it also helps in reducing bad cholesterol (LDL). The soy milk in tofu is also known to be particularly beneficial for women, especially during the menopause to relieve certain symptoms.

While tofu has been on the world's platter for a long time, Indians have much recently started to experiment with the versatile food. Since it has a subtle, neutral flavour, it can be used for both sweet as well as savoury dishes. It also takes on different textures, from silky soft to crispy or golden fried - different textures of tofu are used for different cooking preparations. You might find a range of tofu recipes in other cuisines but very little in Indian cuisine; therefore, to make your search easier, we have curated a list of best Indian tofu recipes here.











Try These 5 Best Indian Tofu Recipes At Home:







One of the healthiest recipes to prepare at home, tofu phali brings you the nutrition of tofu and green beans (phalia). Both are low in calories but high in fibre. This recipe has soft, silken tofu sautéed in a range of Indian spices and chillies in delectable tomato gravy. Pair with chapatti or rice for a wholesome meal.





Silken tofu tossed with green beans in zingy Indian flavors.

With a beautiful tricolour outcome, packed with nutritious ingredients, this Indian tofu recipe is a must try. Tofu delicately served above a bed of garlic, spinach-tomato gravy that is enough to serve as is. The combination of spinach and tofu comes with multiple health benefits and the addition of garlic takes the flavour of the entire dish a notch higher.





Enjoy this tricolour treat packed with the goodness of garlic, spinach and tofu.

Pakodas are quintessentially Indian and just the perfect snack to dish out every evening along with a cup of tea or coffee. While you may have plenty of options to stuff, from onion to potato and paneer, tofu might be a great alternative to try next time. Tofu pieces dipped in a gram flour batter and deep fried to perfection sounds simply delicious, especially when served with mint-coriander chutney.





Tofu pieces dipped in a mixture of gram flour.

Indian dishes are all about eclectic mix of spices and veggies tossed in mouth-watering gravy, and this recipe is no different. Stuffed kofta with crumbled tofu mashed with potatoes and a mix of cashew nut paste, raisins and chilli, this recipe is surely going to please your taste buds. Dipped in aromatic gravy of spices, tofu kofta is best served with piping hot parathas.





(Also Read: Tofu Versus Paneer: Which One Would You Pick?)





Tofu and potatoes balls fried with a range of seasoning and served in gravy.

Perfect for a light lunch, tofu bhurji is a quick and easy recipe to prepare for breakfast and pack for tiffin too. Grated tofu is stirred in a pool of spices and chillies such as ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, red chili powder along with onions and tomatoes. This bhurji can be used as a filling for sandwiches as well as served with chapatis or parathas for lunch.





Grated tofu, onions, tomatoes and masala bhurji.

It doesn't matter if you are a vegan or not, tofu will always be one of the best options to add to your diet for both, health and taste.







