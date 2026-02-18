A Haldiram's outlet in Hyderabad's Attapur area has come under fire after customers allegedly found sweets and other packaged items that were either expired or did not carry any manufacturing or expiry labels. The issue reportedly came to light when visitors claimed that several products at the store did not display basic details like production dates or shelf life. Some customers also alleged that the shop was selling items that are adulterated, fungus-infested, or had already crossed their expiry date.





According to reports, videos circulating online allegedly showed boxes of sweets with mold on them. People further claimed that the labels were missing or unclear, which reportedly raised questions about food safety and proper storage practices.

Following customer complaints, the Attapur Police have reportedly registered a case against the outlet. Officials said samples have allegedly been collected and sent for testing to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). Food Safety Department teams are expected to inspect the store to verify the claims and check whether any rules were violated.





Investigations are currently underway, and authorities have not released any official findings yet. The matter has reportedly sparked concerns among consumers, especially since Haldiram's is a well‑known brand.





NDTV has reached out to Haldiram's for a statement on the same. The story will be updated once a response is received.





Watch the full video below:

Supreme Court's Warning Labels Push Comes Amid Food Safety Concerns

This news comes just days after the Supreme Court asked the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to consider mandatory front‑of‑pack warning labels on packaged foods high in sugar, salt and saturated fat, saying such steps are important to safeguard public health. The court directed FSSAI to submit its response within four weeks, saying clear warnings can help consumers make informed choices.