Sergio Gor, the US Ambassador to India, recently embarked on a journey to explore the local culture of Bengaluru alongside Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya. From indulging in authentic and scrumptious dosas to riding in an auto, the US envoy made the most of his time in the city. Street food, however, took centre stage. Shortly after his visit, Sergio shared a picture of himself eating dosas with Tejasvi. They were seated at a wooden table in a rustic, brick-walled, minimal-setting eatery in Bengaluru, enjoying a traditional meal. In the picture, we could spot two types of chutneys with bowls of sambar served alongside the dosas.





Further praising the city's vibrant spirit, Gor wrote, “Just arrived in Bengaluru! From startups to street food, Bengaluru's energy is unmatched! Thank you to my great host, Tejasvi Surya.”





Tejasvi Surya also shared glimpses of hosting Sergio Gor in Bengaluru in X posts. He revealed that they enjoyed a traditional South Indian meal with filter coffee at a restaurant called Filter Coffee in Indiranagar, Bengaluru.





In one of the pictures, Sergio can also be seen enjoying soft idlis at the eatery. Alongside moments from their meeting, Tejasvi highlighted the scrumptious delights and the city's pivotal role in India-US relations. “Delighted to welcome H.E. Sergio Gor, U.S. Ambassador to India, to Bengaluru today. Over some masala dosa & strong coffee at Filter Coffee, Indiranagar, we had an engaging conversation,” he wrote.

In a separate post on X, Tejasvi Surya emphasised, “Bengaluru truly represents the journey from masala dosa to machine learning, blending tradition with cutting-edge innovation,” adding how the city has been home to a diverse range of activities, from being an advanced IT hub to a rich culinary destination.

Before accompanying Sergio Gor on his food trail, Tejasvi Surya had also celebrated the unique Japan-India friendship. Earlier, Ono Keiichi was spotted dining at a Bengaluru restaurant founded by Japanese entrepreneurs. After the Japanese Ambassador shared his experience of indulging in some of the finest pizzas in town, the Indian MP reposted it, lauding the Japanese food chain's branch in Bengaluru. He also shared his own foodie experiences there. Read here to know more.





Well, we are certainly delighted by the diverse food scene in Bengaluru. Aren't you?