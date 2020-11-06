Athiya Shetty's Pastel-Hued Birthday Cake Is All We Want To Eat Today!

Athiya Shetty's birthday cake looked so creamy and delicious!

Athiya Shetty rung in her 28th birthday on Thursday, the 5th of November 2020. The actor made her Bollywood debut with the 2015 film 'Hero' and was seen in 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Wishes poured in for the diva from her friends, family and loved ones. Athiya Shetty's rumoured boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul also took to social media to wish her on her special day. However, it was the actor's delicious birthday cake that caught our attention. Take a look at the post she shared:





Athiya Shetty thanked everyone in the caption of the post, as she wrote, "counting all my blessings and so grateful for the love, thank you so much, my hearts full!" We could see her posing with a creamy-looking cake which was shaded in multiple pastel hues. The adorable cake had buttercream frosting on all sides and colourful sprinkles on top. We couldn't get enough of the amazing looking creation which we wanted to gobble right into!





Interestingly, Athiya Shetty's rumoured boyfriend, KL Rahul, also shared the same picture on his Instagram stories to reveal her love for food. First, he posted a picture from Shetty's childhood, in which she had an angry expression. "Where's the cake," wrote KL Rahul with the picture. The second click he shared was of present-day Athiya Shetty biting into her birthday cake with a devilish look. "I think she is happy," he wrote laughingly. Take a look at the stories:





KL Rahul shared a picture from Athiya Shetty's childhood.

Here's wishing Athiya Shetty a very happy birthday. We hope to see more glimpses from her foodie diaries soon!







