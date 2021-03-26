Cricketer Hardik Pandya is currently riding high on the success of India's consecutive victories against England. India not only won the T20 series against the English side that took place recently, but they also won the first ODI match of the three-match series. Hardik Pandya's brother Krunal Pandya made his ODI debut in the very same match and set a new world record by scoring a half-century in only 26 balls. Krunal and Hardik's emotional hug post the innings created quite a stir. Hardik's family is also by his side right now.

On Thursday, he reshared an adorable Instagram story that was captured by his wife Natasa. In the video, Hardik can be seen holding his baby son Agastya on his lap as he tried feeding him some of the palak chawal that he was having for lunch. Agastya opened his mouth each time Hardik would bring the spoon close to his mouth and be amused each time it was taken away. Both Hardik and Natasya can be heard giggling in the video that ends with little Agastya clutching his father's mouth with one of his tiny hand. "My worlds" Hardik Pandya wrote in his caption. If this is not the most adorable thing on the Internet today, we don't know what is.

The video was reshared by many of Hardik Pandya's fan clubs. India would be facing England for their next match on 26th March 2021 in Pune. The ODI series would conclude on 28th March, Sunday.