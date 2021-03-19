We have heard and read of many customers engaging in mischievous activities in restaurants but this news came as quite a shock. An employee of a drive-thru fast food joint was attacked by ruthless customers who not only beat him but also stole money from the cash register and ran away. The video was captured by another customer following the car carrying the women. The act of violence has stunned and angered many people on the internet, where the video has been posted.

A Facebook video shows four women attacking an employee of a drive-thru Popeye fast food joint in South Florida. In the video, we can see an argument ensuing between one woman and the employee initially and the woman spits at the employee. Then, two women step out of the car and start attacking the employee, while another woman steals the money from the cash window. Next, we can see the women fleeing off with the stolen money.

Watch the shocking video:

The video was shared by PBSO - Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on their Facebook page. The incident occurred on March 16 as per the Palm Beach County deputies.

The post caption reads: "PBSO Deputies responded to a strong-armed robbery that just occurred to Popeye's restaurant located in the 7000 block of Seacrest Blvd. Upon arrival, deputies learned a silver Nissan Sentra occupied by four (4) females entered the drive-thru. Upon reaching the window the female passenger/suspect got into a verbal argument with the employee/cashier, spat at and attacked the employee/cashier."

In order to nab the culprits, the post seeked help of the people, "Anyone who can identify these suspects is urged to contact Crime Stoppers."



