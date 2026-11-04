In 1957, Nagasamy Naidu was running a paan shop in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul. He decided to open a small four-seater restaurant serving just one dish, his wife's special biryani. Decades later, that dish is behind a business empire of almost Rs 1,000 crore.

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At first, the restaurant, called Anandha Vilas Biriyani Hotel, could seat only a few customers. Its reputation soon spread by word-of-mouth, making the small shop popular among people from all walks of life.





The restaurant soon had another name. Customers started calling it Thalappakatti after the traditional white turban Naidu always wore.

A Special Biryani Recipe

The biryani is made using short-grain Seeraga Samba rice, also called Parakkum Sittu. The rice absorbs flavours fully, giving the biryani a unique taste. The recipe used fresh hand-ground spices like cinnamon and ginger. Meat is sourced locally.





The dish is slow-cooked and ghee is used to enhance the flavour.





Dalcha, a traditional side dish using mutton bones and vegetables, is served alongside the biryani.

The biryani was a favourite of many, including Tamil actor Sivaji Ganesan, the restaurant's website states.





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How The Business Is Today

After Naidu's death in 1978, his son renamed the restaurant to Thalappakatti Anandha Vilas. The business opened a restaurant in Coimbatore, bringing in cooks from Dindigul to preserve the recipe.





Nagaswamy's grandson, D. Nagasamy, started the next stage of expansion. With a degree in hospitality management from London's Thames Valley University, he opened a biryani restaurant in Vathalagundu, near Kodaikanal, under the name Dindigul Thalappakatti.





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In October 2019, private equity firm CX Partners acquired a 50.1% majority stake in the business for almost Rs 260 crore, as per Moneycontrol. The business changed from a family-run one to a brand backed by institutional capital. Subsequent funding rounds increased the valuation of the restaurant.





Today, Dindigul Thalappakatti has over 100 outlets.





The company reported around Rs475 crore in FY25 revenue, as per Moneycontrol. Its valuation has been estimated at nearly Rs 1,000 crore.