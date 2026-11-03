College is a time when most of us are still trying to figure out what we want to be. Between getting a degree, making new friends and trying to plan for the future, we have our hands full. But some people go above and beyond all of this.

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One of them is Ananya Agarwal. The 21-year-old is still in her final year of college. In the middle of balancing everything college has to throw at her, Ananya started her own cafe in Gurugram. Called Lume & Lime, the bistro made Rs 15 lakh in 50 days.





A Young Entrepreneur's Journey

The idea behind the restaurant was creating the kind of place that was warm, beautiful, unhurried and filled with good food, a statement on the cafe's website states. For Ananya, balancing her final year Bachelor's degree in Management Studies with her responsibilities as the restaurant's co-founder and CEO is not easy.





She told Curly Tales that she divides her time between college and the bistro. She has to maintain her grades, submit projects, and ensure that everything at the restaurant goes well.





“I am learning along the way. Entrepreneurship means a lot to me,” she told Curly Tales. The Lume and Lime co-founder also explained what sets her cafe apart. “In India, we add a lot of Indianised flavours to Italian, Mediterranean or Mexican cuisine. So the authenticity of the cuisine goes away because so many spices are added to it,” she stated.





What Ananya wanted was to maintain the authentic flavours of different cuisines.





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What The Cafe Offers





Lume and Lime is a vegetarian-only bistro. It serves a range of Mexican, Italian and Mediterranean-inspired dishes as well as specialty coffee, beverages and desserts. Vegan options are also available.

On the menu are brick-oven pizzas, tacos, and mezze platters. Lume and Lime also has handmade pastas, special breads and different types of fries. The restaurant is open daily from 9 AM to 11 PM.





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