High Consumption Of Junk Food May Increase Allergy Risk In Kids: Study

High junk food intake could be a possible reason for food allergies in children

If your child has a habit of bingeing on junk foods every now and then, it's time for you to bring a halt to this, as it may cause harm to your child. According to recent study, presented at the 52nd Annual Meeting of the European Society for Paediatric Gastroenterology Hepatology and Nutrition, high junk food intake could be a possible reason for food allergies in children.





The observational study was conducted on 61 children aged between 6 and 12 years. The children were divided in three categories; those with respiratory allergies, those with food allergies and healthy controls.





The study revealed a significant correlation between AGEs and junk food consumption, said Roberto Berni Canani, Associate Professor at the University of Naples Federico II in Italy.





Junk foods such as processed foods, microwaved foods, sugars, and roasted or barbequed meats contain high levels of AGEs or advanced glycation end-products. AGEs are known to play a role in the development and progression of different oxidative-based diseases including diabetes, atherosclerosis and neurological disorders, said the researchers.





To avoid such allergy risks, it is better to limit the junk food consumption to a considerable extent or simply swap them with healthy alternatives.

Here Are 2 Healthy Alternatives To Easily Available Junk Food Items:

1. Swap Fried With Baked Foods

Ditch those fried chips and opt for their baked version instead. Baked chips contain less oil and calories and are therefore better for consumption in comparison to their fried counterparts. You can also swap regular potato chips with sweet potato chips as they contain more nutritional properties.





2. Ditch Fizzy Drinks For Homemade Juices

Aerated beverages and sodas contain artificial sugars that can possibly cause harm to your body. It is better to swap those fizzy drinks with freshly made homemade juices or hydrating drinks like shikanji, coconut water, lassi etc.









