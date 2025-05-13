





There are laddus, and then there are Tirupati laddus. For the unversed, this special sweet, also known as the Srivari Laddu, has been the primary prasad at the revered Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala, offered as Lord Venkateswara's favourite naivedyam (a sacred offering to God). The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) oversees laddu production at the holy shrine. Now, activities within TTD have been significantly revamped, with special attention given to the ingredients used to prepare the laddus, while measures have been undertaken to enhance their quality. The result? Tirupati laddus saw record-high sales in 2025 compared to 2024.





On Thursday, January 1, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam shared a post on X, highlighting the significant jump. “Record-high Srivari Laddu prasadam sales marked 2025, with a 10% increase over 2024. The highest-ever single-day sale of 5.13 lakh laddus was recorded on December 27. Devotees expressed satisfaction with improved taste and quality,” read the note.





Watch the full post below:

The internet had lots to say about the news.





“What is the shelf life of this laddu? Any preservative being added? Earlier, it used to get fungus within a week, nowadays intact even after 2 weeks,” commented a user.

“Recently, I had brought prasadam and I'm very much satisfied when compared to the previous government. And laddu lasts for almost 6-7 days without getting spoiled. I request TTD keep improving the taste and quality as much as possible, like this,” shared another.

“Hope that good quality KMF ghee was used for preparing the laddus,” noted an individual.

“Please increase quantity per head,” requested one person.

Have you tasted Tirupati laddus before? Let us know in the comments below.