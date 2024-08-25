Hina Khan shocked her fans and industry colleagues after she shared the news of her breast cancer diagnosis in July. The actress has been sharing details about her treatment with her fans online. In the middle of this, Hina made it a point to spread joy and happiness in the Khan household. The actress celebrated her mother Ruksana Aslam Khan's birthday with yummy delights. In the clip shared by Hina on Instagram, we can spot two yummy looking cakes. The first one was a customised cake with butterscotch icing and edible butterfly sticks. It also carried the letter ‘R'. The next one was a pineapple cake with vanilla frosting. Sharing the video, Hina wrote: “Maa, wishing you good health, happiness and a long long life.. Ameen. Dua #HappyBirthdayMaa.”

Well, we know any celebration is incomplete without cakes and to make this exciting for you this weekend, we have hand-picked some yummy recipes. Take a look:

1. Chocolate Dutch Truffle cake

If your mom loves to indulge in some rich, velvety smoothness of chocolate, you have arrived at the right place. What are you waiting for? Quickly rustle up and make her feel special. Here is the recipe.

2. Red Velvet Cake

We doubt a person can say no to red velvet cake. Layered with delicious cream cheese, frosting and a subtle hint of sophistication, the soft and fluffy cake is a party favourite. Recipe inside.

3. Rose Cardamom Cake

Who doesn't like the smell of cardamom? Well, for people who have a special liking for such deep aromas, this chocolate cake with a touch of cardamom scent and freshly cleaned rose toppings is the best choice. Find the recipe here.

4. Banana Coffee Cake

Not a fan of fancy desserts? Try this recipe infused with the goodness of coffee and banana. Bonus: It's healthy too. Check out the recipe here.

5. Rasmalai Cake

Oh yes, you can make this one at home. This perfect fusion dish has the power to become the showstopper of your party. Here's the recipe.