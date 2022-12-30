When on vacation, trying out food from that particular place is a must! Whether you treat yourself to their local delicacies or the city's most popular dish - no vacation is complete without indulging in some delectable food. And Hina Khan seems to be doing the same on her trip to Chicago. If you follow her on Instagram, you'd know that she is an ardent foodie! The actress often shares glimpses of her indulgences with her fans on social media. So, it goes without saying that her vacations too are a foodie's adventure. Recently, she shared a glimpse of her foodie adventure in Chicago and needless to say, it has left us drooling!





Hina Khan took to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of her indulgence. Any guesses what she ate? It's the classic Chicago pizza. In the clip, we can see her relishing delicious Chicago-style pizzas at a restaurant. " #GiordanoaDeepDishPizza #Chicago" read the caption in the story. For the unversed, Chicago pizza, also referred to as deep-dish pizza, is a type of pizza that is baked in a pan, which creates a high crust and plenty of space for toppings that are arranged in reverse order. Take a look at her story here:

Well, this is not the first time that the actress has shared a glimpse of her foodie diaries while on vacation. Recently, she was in London to celebrate Christmas with friends. Hina shared a picture, where we saw her enjoying candy floss with all smiles on her face. "When #SuperdryLondon treats you with candy floss, yayyy Merry Christmas," she captioned the picture. Read more about it here.











What do you think about Hina Khan's foodie adventures? Do let us know in the comments below.








