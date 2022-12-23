Hina Khan is one of the most popular actors on television. Over the years, she has been winning hearts with her acting skills and fashion statement. Now, it seems Hina is ruling the internet too. On Instagram, she enjoys a family of 18.8 million followers. And she keeps them updated with interesting stories featuring slices of her daily life. From her life on set to the exotic vacations - we get a glimpse of it all on the photo-sharing app. Currently, the actor is in London to celebrate Christmas with friends. And keeping up with her tradition, she is giving us a sneak peek into it through social media.





If you scroll through her recent Insta-stories, you will find Hina visiting Buckingham Palace, posing with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and devouring some yummy foods. Amidst all, what grabbed our attention was a cute, pink-coloured candy floss. Hina shared a picture, where we saw her enjoying candy floss with all smiles on her face and a huge shopping bag in hand. "When #SuperdryLondon treats you with a candy floss...yayyy Merry Christmas," she captioned the picture. Find it here:





Such a wholesome Insta-story; right? But it doesn't end here. Earlier in the day, she was seen devouring a delicious crepe, while enjoying the view of the River Thames from Westminster Bridge. "Crepe o'clock," the story caption read.





Finally, after soaking in the city vibes, she called it a day with an indulgent dinner. On the table, she had a cheesy pizza and some sides, with a pairing of what seemed like a bottle of white wine.





Find the Insta-story here:





Aren't these indulgent pictures giving you major festive goals? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.