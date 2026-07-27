We have all had that moment when our food delivery isn't exactly what we ordered. Sometimes an item is missing, sometimes the dish isn't what we expected. But every once in a while, a small gesture is enough to turn a disappointing order into a heartwarming experience. That is what happened to one woman, whose recent food delivery has now won over the internet. Instead of the cheesy momos she had ordered, she received a different dish, along with cash refund and a handwritten apology from the restaurant.





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Sharing the experience on social media, the customer revealed that the restaurant had run out of cheesy momos. Rather than sending a replacement without informing her, the staff packed crunchy momos instead, enclosed Rs 20 in cash, the price difference between the two dishes, and added a short handwritten note.

The note read, "Sorry! We are out of cheesy momos. We have sent crunchy momos instead. We have refunded Rs 20. Sorry for the inconvenience. Thank you."





The customer said the thoughtful gesture made her day and praised the restaurant for its honesty and effort.

Watch the viral post below:

Several internet users reacted to the viral video, appreciating restaurant's small gesture:





One user wrote, "We all should support such businesses"





Another user commented, "Thats sooooo cute"





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"Cheese may be out of stock, but loyalty is fully stocked," commented another person.





"Atleast some one is honest," wrote a user.





What are your thoughts on this? Would you have liked the restaurant's gesture or think they should have cancelled the order instead? Let us know in the comments below.