A video showcasing an artist's bizarre creation has gone viral on social media. Shared by an Instagram user claiming to be the owner of a uniquely "colourful" house, the clip features a kitchen filled with vibrant hues. The video opens with a man dressed in a matching colourful suit and shorts, blending perfectly with the kitchen walls. He starts by cleaning utensils that are also painted in various colours. Then, the man scrubs the tap and walls with a sponge and soap. However, despite his efforts, viewers struggle to notice any difference, as the house remains splattered with a mix of colours. The video has garnered almost 44 million views on Instagram. "Cleaning my colourful house," read the side note. Take a look:

Instagram users were quick to react to the video. While some found it interesting, others mentioned the house will always look dirty even after cleaning. One user wrote, “Thank God, the water is colourless!" Another added, “Bro, just love mixed colours.” Someone else claimed it to be a “painter's house”. The unusual decoration choices of the house irked some users. A person said, “It would never feel clean to me.”

Another wrote, “Not good for my OCD.” A comment read, “The anxiety and stress that I would have living here.” Someone added, “It will take me in comma.” A comment read, “How does he find stuff after losing them?”Another asked, “How do you even know that it was dirty and now it's cleaned?! “I only think how did he apply all of it?” asked an Instagrammer.

What are your thoughts on this colourful house? Let us know in the comments section below!