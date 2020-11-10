Hygienic <i>Pani Puri</i> Dispensing Machine Goes Viral And Netizens Are Overjoyed

A Pani Puri machine in Indore, Madhya Pradesh has taken internet by storm.

The love for Pani Puri knows no bounds. Whether we know it as Pani Puri, Golgappe, Batashe, or Puchka - it is one street food that can be binged on, endlessly. There's no denying that the humble snack has been sorely missed in lockdown, as street-side food remained mostly out of reach for health reasons. However, a food stall in Indore may have found the perfect solution to this dilemma. 'Swachh Pani Puri' has devised a hygienic, automated Pani Puri machine which makes zero contact with the customer. Take a look:





The video was posted by @Indorizayka, which is a popular food blogging handle based in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The caption of the video explained that the machine had been installed for the first time in Indore, much to the delight of street-food lovers. The concept of 'Swachh Pani Puri' involves pre-made Batashe or Puris which are provided to the customer by a mask-wearing vendor. The role of the vendor ends here, thus helping maintain social distancing too. Then, these Puris are brought under the taps in the vending machine, which automatically starts to dispense Pani into them. Extra Pani can also be taken from the same tap.





(Also Read: After Indian Thali, American Chef Amazes Reddit With Unique Pani Puri)





The working of the Pani Puri machine has gone viral on Instagram, garnering nearly 1 million views and 55k likes. Many users commented on the video, asking further details about how much they cost and where they are available. Others shared their relief on finally being able to binge on their favourite street-side snack without having to worry about health or hygiene concerns.





Would you like to try this interesting way of eating Pani Puri? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!







