Lucknow, the city where the aroma of kebabs mingles with the echoes of Nawabi grandeur, has earned a delicious new honour. On World Cities Day, October 31, UNESCO officially recognised Lucknow as a "City of Gastronomy", celebrating its legendary Awadhi cuisine and placing it firmly on the global culinary map. This recognition makes Lucknow only the second Indian city after Hyderabad to receive the prestigious title under UNESCO's Creative Cities Network (UCCN). India's nomination earlier this year spotlighted the city's deep gastronomic legacy and its living connection with the art of Awadhi cooking - a cuisine that has long defined Lucknow's cultural soul.





What Makes A City Of Gastronomy?

The UNESCO City of Gastronomy title is not handed out lightly. It honours cities that preserve age-old culinary traditions while continuing to innovate with sustainability, education, and local culture at their core.

To qualify, a city must demonstrate:

A rich and well-documented food heritage

Thriving local markets and culinary institutions

Active initiatives that promote nutrition awareness, the use of indigenous ingredients, and environmentally responsible practices

Lucknow's vibrant food scene - from traditional kitchens and heritage eateries to annual food festivals - fulfilled every criterion. Its devotion to authentic recipes, time-honoured techniques, and community-based food culture made it a natural choice for this global recognition.





A Feast Of History And Harmony:

Lucknow's food is much more than what meets the plate. It is a living chronicle of centuries-old culinary storytelling, shaped by the grandeur of the Mughal and Nawabi eras. During this period, royal chefs crafted dishes that balanced flavour, aroma, and finesse with remarkable artistry.





Under the Nawabs, Awadhi cuisine reached its peak. The royal kitchens perfected the dum pukht technique, a slow-cooking method where meat and rice are sealed and gently cooked to create deep, layered flavours.





Dishes such as kebabs, kormas, biryanis, sheermal, and shahi tukda became not just royal delicacies but symbols of refinement. Over time, these recipes travelled beyond palace walls into the city's lively bazaars, transforming into the beloved street foods that continue to define Lucknow's charm today.





Even now, Lucknow's culinary traditions live on in family kitchens, heritage restaurants, and cultural initiatives. The Lucknow Bioscope Gallery's 2024 exhibit, Lucknow ke Bawarchikhane, recreated traditional kitchens and displayed antique utensils and cooking artefacts - a touching tribute to the city's enduring relationship with food and artistry.





5 Must-Try Dishes That Capture Lucknow's Royal Spirit:

To truly understand why Lucknow deserves its UNESCO title, one must taste its most iconic dishes. Each signature recipe tells a story of patience, skill, and pride that has endured through generations.

1. Tunday Kebab

Perhaps the most famous of all, this kebab is tender, aromatic, and delicately spiced. A true Lucknow icon that embodies the city's love for perfection.

2. Galouti Kebab

Soft enough to melt at the first bite, this delicacy is often paired with khameeri roti and remains a timeless favourite among locals and visitors alike.

3. Pasanday Curry

Made with marinated mutton in a creamy yoghurt base, this dish showcases the finesse and balance of flavours that defined the royal kitchens.

4. Awadhi Mutton Biryani

Slow-cooked with fragrant rice and tender meat in the dum style, this biryani reflects the essence of Awadhi cooking - rich, aromatic, and deeply satisfying.

5. Awadhi Gosht Korma

A curd-based mutton curry that pairs beautifully with sheermal or paratha. It is hearty, regal, and unmistakably Lucknow.





Each bite is a reminder that in Lucknow, food is not merely sustenance - it is heritage served on a plate.





Where To Taste Lucknow's UNESCO-Worthy Cuisine?

The best way to experience Lucknow's City of Gastronomy status is through its food trails, where every lane offers a flavour of history and hospitality.





Start at Shukla Chaat in Hazratganj for tangy Pani ke Batashe and zesty Nimbu Matar Chaat. Move on to Moti Mahal for classic Aloo Tikki and Dahi Vada, dishes that carry decades of culinary nostalgia.





At Bajpayee Kachauri Bhandar on Shahnajaf Marg, the Khasta Aloo and Kachauri-Aloo are unmissable. For a sweet conclusion, head to Ram Asrey, where Malai Gilori, Jalebi-Dahi, and Chenna Paan continue to delight generations.





No Lucknow food trail is complete without a visit to Tunday Kababi in Aminabad, the legendary home of Galouti Kebabs, Mutton Korma, and Biryani. Conclude your journey with Majlisi and Kakori Kebabs at Naushijaan, followed by a refreshing Kulfi-Falooda from Prakash Kulfi or a chilled Mango Shake from Chedilaal - the perfect finale to Lucknow's royal flavours.





More Than A Title: A Celebration Of Culture

For Lucknow, the UNESCO City of Gastronomy title represents more than international recognition. It is a celebration of its people, their stories, and their enduring bond with food. It acknowledges not only the grandeur of royal feasts from the past but also the living traditions that continue to thrive in its homes, markets, and streets.

With this distinction, Lucknow joins a select group of global cities that use food as a bridge between heritage and innovation. And as every Lucknowi knows, that bridge is best crossed with a plate full of kebabs and a smile.