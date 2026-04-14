Kamalathal, popularly known as “Idli Amma,” is an 80-year-old woman from a small village near Coimbatore who rose to fame through her simple yet powerful mission of feeding the needy. For decades, she has been selling idlis from home at a negligible price of Rs 1 a piece.





Reports say that she started with even lower prices and kept them low to make it affordable for poor people. She saw food as a basic necessity, not a business opportunity, especially for people who toiled hard with little to eat. Even during the lockdown, when costs rose, she refrained from hiking prices. This selfless act catapulted her to national prominence.

Idli Amma's heartwarming story went viral in 2019 when Anand Mahindra posted about her and promised her a house that could also function as her workspace. In 2021, on the occasion of Mother's Day, the businessman fulfilled his promise and constructed a new home for the octogenarian. She was also given an LPG cylinder connection to make cooking easier and more affordable.

Sharing the news on X, he wrote, "Immense gratitude to our team for completing the construction of the house in time to gift it to Idli Amma on #MothersDay. She's the embodiment of a Mother's virtues: nurturing, caring & selfless. A privilege to be able to support her & her work. Happy Mother's Day to you all!" Read the full story here.

What is she doing now?

The latest updates show Kamalathal still selling idlis for Rs 1 from Vadivelampalayam. Brands have offered support to scale up her business and even build her a comfortable workspace-cum-home, but she is keeping it simple. A January 2025 profile highlighted her unwavering dedication to serving affordable idlis. Her days still revolve around cooking, serving, and connecting with her loyal customers.



