Eggs are a staple ingredient in countless savoury and sweet dishes, from quiches and cakes to cookies and fresh bread. They're also a popular choice for breakfast favourites like omelettes and scrambled eggs. While store-bought eggs kept in the refrigerator tend to stay fresh for quite some time, they can sometimes spoil internally without any visible signs on the shell. So, how can you tell if an egg has gone bad before accidentally mixing it with a fresh batch? We have the answer.





Recently, we came across a video from fitness specialist Pranav Jandial who shared a simple trick to tell a good egg from a bad one. First, turn on your phone's flashlight and place it face down on a flat surface. Then, set the egg on top of the light. If the egg glows with a yellowish hue from within, it's fresh and safe to use. However, if there's little to no illumination, it's a sign that the egg has spoiled. To prove the method, the creator cracked open the egg after testing it, and sure enough, it was rotten.

The side note read, "Detect rotten egg before breaking it! The flashlight method to the rescue. During this summer, it's pretty common to see more rotten eggs because of the heat. Always test an egg before using it like shown above & store them in a refrigerator for longer shelf life."





The video went viral with over 1 million views on Instagram. Several people shared their appreciation for the useful hack in the comment section.





One user wrote, "Good idea, thanks for sharing."





Another added, "Much needed info, thanks."





Some users shared their own tips and tricks to check the quality of the eggs. A viewer said, "My mother cracks it open in a separate small bowl and then puts it into the rest of the eggs."





Someone commented, "Good tip but also there is another tip: dip the egg in a water bowl, if the egg sinks, then it's good; if it floats, then it's rotten."





"Yeah, I would never have the time to check it with the water in the bowl. This is a pretty short, quick and foolproof hack. Works every time," read a comment.





Try this hack and let us know if it works for you. Here are some more ways to check the eggs for freshness.