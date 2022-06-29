One of the latest celebrities to get super active on social media is Hrithik Roshan. He enjoys 43.2 million followers on Instagram and keeps them entertained with all his life updates. If you follow him, you will find Hrithik being as candid as he can. From glimpses of his dates with girlfriend Saba Azad to sneak peek into his projects, we get to see it all on the photo-sharing app. Recently, the actor showed off his foodie side too; and we are impressed to the core. You heard us. One of the fittest actors in Bollywood, Hrithik loves indulging in all things decadent and sinful. Don't believe us? We suggest, check out his Insta-post and decide for yourself.





Hrithik Roshan recently shared a post on Instagram featuring a snippet of his recent trip with "his team". In the video, we could see the actor looking at his teammates and signaling them to dig in to the burgers, hotdogs and fries lying before them. "Found myself a team who loves food as much as I do. Foodies assemble! #MyTeam #TravelMemories," he captioned the video post that had 'Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein' from his movie 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' playing in the background. Take a look:





The post in no time garnered attention on social media, with thousands of people reacting and commenting to it. One of the first person to comment was Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad. "Hahahahahaha there's that "ok can we eat already" face," she wrote, with heart emoticons. Deepika Padukone reacted, "Hey! Wait for me!"





Celebrity Chef Vicky Ratnani too wrote, "Waiting to cook & feed @hrithikroshan. Game on!" Actor Rohit Sharaf wrote, "So much love for all these boys and then some more for you @hrithikroshan!!!!"





Do you too have a team (or group of friends) who love food as much as you do? Let us know in the comments below.