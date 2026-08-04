Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe recently appeared on a podcast with health influencer Revant Himatsingka, better known as Food Pharmer. Mundhe has been receiving widespread attention for conducting multiple food safety raids across Maharashtra and taking action against offenders, including iconic establishments.





While speaking about safe and healthy food practices, Mundhe noted that it is a three-fold responsibility - shared by regulators, Food Business Operators (FBOs), and consumers.





Speaking about consumers, Mundhe said it is important for people not to purchase foods and drinks that may be harmful to their health or are simply not needed by their body. He added that these habits should also be taught to children. "The reform must begin at your level. Aap khaoge, aur bachon ko nahi bologe, it's not possible. That's what you have to start practising, and it has to become a culture."

"Jab tak ye culture nahi banega, tab tak India aage nahi badega," he added.

Tukaram Mundhe's Question Everyone Should Ask Themselves

Consumers should be aware of what they are consuming, he advised. "Ask yourselves, does your body need it (the food product/dish)?"





While talking about children's diets, Revant shared a sample of a popular energy drink and noted that although the label mentions it is "not recommended for children", the product is still being consumed by kids.

Mundhe noted that while the brand is complying with the statutory warning requirement, it is important for parents to pay attention to such warnings and also teach their children why certain beverages may not be suitable for them.





"I am also a father. I have two kids, a son and a daughter. My children don't drink this because we don't consume it, and we tell them why they should not," the food safety commissioner said.





Also Read: Do You Eat Colourful Fryums, Papads? Tamil Nadu Authority Warns Of Cancer, Kidney Risks





"Sirf itna nahi bolna ki 'nahi peena', you have to explain why to your children. Explain why they should or should not eat or drink something. Explain it properly and in simple terms, and follow it yourselves too," he explained.





"Humare ghar mein aapko kabhi cold drink nahi millega," he revealed, adding, "Vo aadat hi nahi hai. And that which is not recommended for children, aap bhi mat peeyo as a parent. Such sugary drinks are not necessary for you."











During the podcast, Tukaram Mundhe also shared shocking details about an alleged milk adulteration racket. He explained how synthetic milk is allegedly made, why people engage in the practice, where it enters the supply chain, and what needs to change to stop it.