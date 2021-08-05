Hyatt Regency, in collaboration with the United States Department of Agriculture, recently celebrated the taste of America with a splendid menu personally designed by Chef Ivan Chieregatti. The chosen site to hold this event was Hyatt's 'Living Rooms,' which was a perfect fit for the occasion. The evening's main attraction was Turkey, specially flown in from the United States. With that, the selection of delicious cocktails and meals included exquisite American products like Northwest cherries, turkey, blueberries, cranberries, Washington Apples, California walnuts, California almonds and California pistachios to showcase the exciting and diverse flavours of America.

Menu of the event





As the event was held to express the American culture, they certainly hit the nail with its main menu. Staring from a succulent and soft cranberry and pistachio Turkey roulade, which was a rolled-up pastry and had hints of cranberry and pistachio, came with a subtle sauce that balanced the flavour of the dish. The salad, which was folded up in a single Arugula leaf, as well as the tuile and microgreens, had certain vitality to it. This was followed by a hearty and warming cauliflower and apple soup with a crunch of delicious apples and perfect for this season.

American products on showcase





Even though the aim was to showcase the magnificent American gastronomy, the menu also presented a unique amalgamation of Indian and American culinary culture with blueberry and murgh malai tikka, which was an interesting combination to have.

The event was concluded with a beautiful warm apple pie with pistachio ice cream and fresh cherry tart. The delicious apple pie was baked to perfection with stuffed minced apples that went wonderfully with the cool scoop of pistachio ice cream.