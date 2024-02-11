We all love chocolates. But imagine the dismay of opening a chocolate bar only to discover a live worm wriggling within. A resident of Hyderabad seemingly experienced this! Robin Zaccheus saw a live worm within a Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate bar he purchased from a kiosk at Ameerpet metro station, Hyderabad. Expressing his dismay on social media platform X, Zaccheus shared a video along with the bill of Rs 45, lamenting the lack of quality checks for products nearing expiry. The post swiftly garnered attention, with netizens urging him to pursue stringent action against the responsible parties, suggesting avenues for grievance redressal and legal recourse.

Also Read: Viral Video Of Worm Wriggling On Gulab Jamun Bought At A Sweet Shop Irks Internet





"Found a worm crawling in Cadbury chocolate purchased in Ratnadeep Metro Ameerpet today. Is there a quality check for these near-expiry products? Who is responsible for public health hazards?" Zaccheus wrote on the X post.





Take a look:

The viral video has more than 100K views so far with suggestions from viewers ranging from lodging grievances with Cadbury's customer service team to exploring legal avenues for compensation. One user recommended, "Raise a grievance to the Cadbury team. Will come to collect the sample and investigate." Another advised, "Sue them and claim compensation," reflecting the sentiment of many who felt Zaccheus deserved restitution for this incident.

Also Read: Momos Stuffed With Live Worms Is Trending For All The Wrong Reasons

"Looks like this chocolate didn't have double wrapping. The reason why dairy milk is double-wrapped (golden foil + white paper wrap) is to avoid worms getting inside. P.S. Always inspect the product & expiry details before consumption," quipped one user, emphasizing the importance of consumer diligence in scrutinizing product packaging and expiry dates.

Someone joked, "That is the sign of PURITY! Just packed chocolate where a worm was there."

Also Read: Watch: Man Makes Dairy Milk Omelette; Internet Confused





Responding to the post, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation assured swift action, stating, "The Concerned Food Safety team @AFCGHMC have been alerted on this issue and the same will be resolved at the earliest."





Additionally, Cadbury Dairy Milk acknowledged Zaccheus's grievance and requested further details to facilitate their investigation into the matter. In a statement issued on X, the company wrote, "Hi, Mondelez India Foods Private Limited (formerly Cadbury India Ltd) endeavours to maintain the highest quality standards, and we regret to note that you have had an unpleasant experience. To enable us to address your concern, please write to us at Suggestions@mdlzindia.com providing us with your full name, address, phone number and purchase details. To enable us to action your complaint we request all these details. Thank you, Consumer Conversation, Mondelez India Foods Private Limited (formerly Cadbury India Ltd)."