Who doesn't love cake? Whether it is a rich chocolate delight, a classic pineapple creation, a red velvet indulgence, or a fruity strawberry treat, we all have our favourite flavours when it comes to this sweet delight. But one cake that almost every one enjoys is mixed fruit dry cake. Agree, foodies? Well, a video featuring the making of this cake has now gone viral on Instagram. However, the internet is displeased with the unhygienic procedure used in its preparation.





At the beginning of the clip, we see a giant wok filled with large blocks of butter. Sitting on the floor, a man uses his bare hands to soften the butter. Next, sugar is added, followed by eggs, which he continues mixing with his hands.

Then, chocolate chips are thrown into the batter, followed by dry fruits and chocolate syrup. Cherries and more fruits are also added before all-purpose flour is mixed in. Another man then joins in, and both continue mixing the batter with their bare hands.





Once ready, the batter is poured into small trays, which are placed inside the oven. Finally, the cakes are baked and taken out.





Check out the video below:







The video has clocked over 65 million views. Here is what the internet has to say:





“Is it forbidden to use spoons?” asked a user.





Another one wrote, “No more cake on birthdays please. This is filth.”





A person commented, “At least they didn't use their feet this time.”





“Hygiene left the chat,” wrote many.





Someone joked, “When using a mixer is an illegal thing.”





A LOL comment read, “What flavour do you want? Everything pls.”





“Imagine the smell,” read a comment.





What do you think about this video? Tell us your opinion in the comments section below.